Special Olympics needs kind people -- Michelle Walhovd

I've noticed the "Be Kind" signs being put up around town. I am curious to know, besides the signs, what are people doing to be kind to others?

There are many ways to be kind: standing up to bullies, talking to others with respect, doing volunteer work. These are only a few ways. I try to practice kindness on a daily basis. I also believe in giving back to my community.

For me, I am a volunteer swim coach for Special Olympics. I have been coaching for 15 years. Working with Special Olympics is a wonderful life experience. If anyone is interested in working with these special human beings, Special Olympics is always in need of volunteers.

Michelle Walhovd, Portage