Federal government spending is influencing shared revenue and levy caps in the upcoming the state of Wisconsin budget process.

Madison has received a $41.6 million in federal money for an electric bus system. Each electric bus can cost around $667,000. Conventional buses cost much less. I believe when a municipality receives a federal grant like this, that money should reduce that municipalities shared revenue and ability to levy a tax. Why should some Wisconsin municipalities enjoy both federal and state dollars while others do not?

The $7.1 billion surplus the state has should not go to create or grow more government. Enough money is being spent on government in Wisconsin despite clamors for new mental health, social justice and climate change programs. These types of programs can have billions of dollars spent on them with little accountability.

The Wisconsin Legislature should consider not going along with a new state budget as long as there is a surplus. It seems to me the only purpose of a new budget proposal by Gov. Tony Evers would be to gobble up the surplus with a bloated budget. Wisconsin taxpayers deserve better.

Troy Brechler, Boscobel

