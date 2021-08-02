 Skip to main content
Speaker Vos should stop wasting tax dollars -- Richard Beal
Speaker Vos should stop wasting tax dollars -- Richard Beal

It is time to put an end to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wasting our tax dollars on further probes into the last election. More important, he is putting forth a false narrative about our elections that can lead to destroying our democracy.

Today, about 40% of Republicans believe it may be necessary for a violent revolution to restore traditional American values. Who knows what these values are? Today Republican know that they cannot win an election based on their policies, so they resort to voter suppression, gerrymandering and lies about how elections were conducted.

The men Vos has put forth so far lack any credibility to audit last year’s election. No more tax dollars should be spent on this foolishness.

Richard Beal, Madison

