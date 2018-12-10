Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did his usual job of after-the-fact, self-serving rationalizations, partial disclosure and false and misleading statements in his Sunday State Journal column, "The sensationalized rhetoric is wrong." He fails to speak the truth in his never-ending quest for raw power at the expense of democracy and the electorate.

What a shame the column did not run before the Legislature rammed through bills in the middle of the night with no chance for constituents and even legislators to understand everything in them or to consider them in a calm, rational and thoughtful manner.

If, as Speaker Vos argues, the bills made so much sense, why were all 141 pages of the bills released late on a Friday afternoon, with a hearing Monday, and a vote in the middle of the night, without study, expert opinion or fiscal analysis? Why were they not taken up in the eight years of Gov. Scott Walker's reign? What was the hurry? What was the GOP afraid of?

The remaining branches of government, apparently.

No, Speaker Vos, the media and the country got it right.

Speaker Vos is nobody's fool. Unfortunately, he does not think the same of us. His explanations insult our intelligence. Wisconsin deserves better. For shame.

Kenneth Axe, Stoughton