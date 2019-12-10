Speaker Pelosi is hypocrite on hate -- Sue Paulson

During President Bill Clinton's impeachment hearings in the late 1990s, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stated that the Republicans were "paralyzed with hate" toward President Clinton.
With that statement, she actually accused the Republicans of hatred. Now, 20 years later, Speaker Pelosi got herself in a dither over a reporter asking her if she hated President Donald Trump.
She wasn't even accused of hatred, just asked the question. She became very indignant, and her answer basically was that she was raised Catholic and had nothing but love in her heart for the president and all people, so the reporter was admonished to dare not accuse her of hate.
She also stated she prayed for President Trump.
I have two observations. The first is that Speaker Pelosi is a hypocrite, and the second is that she obviously doesn't let her Catholicism get in the way of killing unborn babies through her support of abortion. Where is the love in her heart for those innocent babies?
Sue Paulson, DeForest