Speak out against right-wing militias -- Jonathan Biatch

In an era when our national leaders refuse to condemn the actions of right-wing radicals, it is sadly not surprising to learn of the plot by six white nationalists and supremacists to abduct the governor of Michigan. Such a scheme could be the plot of a comedy motion picture. But this incident is by no means funny.
When conspiracies such as these materialize, we need to again call on our publicly elected officials to denounce in completely unambiguous terms the people and the groups who wish to subvert the government and the notable people who give them comfort -- namely, those who refuse to condemn them.
American intelligence organizations have labeled these white nationalists as domestic terrorists, and "we the people” should encourage legislators and officials at every level of government to speak out clearly against these right-wing and white supremacist groups and their apparent supporters.
In addition to voting, this is a crucial responsibility of ours as citizens in this nation.
Jonathan Biatch, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!