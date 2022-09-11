 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Speak our against hate on this 9/11-- Fareeha Ahmad

Sept. 11, 2001, is that tragic event that shook America to its core and is still remembered more than 20 years later.

But what about those of us who were born into a post-9/11 society? For young Muslim Americans like me, it is a day where we condemn the actions of terrorists who wrongly act in the name of our peaceful religion.

It is a day to speak up against and counter their hateful ideology with mottos such as that of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community: “Love for all, hatred for none.

Fareeha Ahmad, Oshkosh

