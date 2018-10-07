American Family Insurance has come a long way from our beginnings as Farmers Mutual, operating in a small, Downtown Madison office.
Our history of adapting to serve customers and communities continues with the opening of Spark, a nine-story building on East Washington Avenue -- just down the hill from where it all began 91 years ago.
Spark is a catalyst for innovation, representing American Family’s values as we support the community in making forward-thinking, bold moves. Spark is home to StartingBlock Madison, with dedicated space for entrepreneurs and help from established start-ups and local business leaders. DreamBank, a free, interactive space with resources to help people find and pursue their passions, is there, too.
American Family’s commitment to innovation goes beyond traditional start-ups. We’ve launched the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, a new venture supporting leaders of social change, coaching them in entrepreneurial thinking, processes and partnerships.
Together, we’ll tackle critical social issues facing K-12 education, community sustainability and resilience, and economic opportunity for all. The institute will seek innovative solutions, and measure their impact.
American Family is an established company with the energy and dreams of a start-up. Our mission remains: inspiring, protecting and restoring dreams. But we must do even more. We ask the community to join us.
Jack Salzwedel, chair and CEO, American Family Insurance