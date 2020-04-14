Spare no expense to hire best leader -- Jerry Darda

I was disappointed to learn that Matthew Gutierrez chose to reject the leadership position at the Madison School District, though it was for very good reasons.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

However, this presents a great opportunity for the African American community to get the leadership it prefers and deserves -- an African American superintendent. If hiring a competent and charismatic black superintendent provides the best opportunity for closing the achievement gap, by all means it should be done.

But inviting applications is not the answer to getting the very best person. The person should be recruited like UW-Madison coaches recruit quality athletes -- by identify the very best African American person in the business, and make that person an offer he or she can't refuse.

Neither of two previous finalists are the answer because both had documented issues that could disqualify them. The School Board should identify and hire the very best African American educator who they can find to be superintendent of the Madison School District as soon as possible.

Jerry Darda, Madison