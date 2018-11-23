I read the Nov. 16 letter to the editor "Spend precious tax dollars on Earth" with a sad sense that our country is relegating itself to a second-rate power.
Though I understand the sentiment behind the letter writer's desire to spend our money here at home, as a former educator and someone who has spent many years living in China, I can tell you that our biggest strategic competitor understands the importance of scientific discovery and engineering advancement.
China leads the world in earning engineering degrees. They understand that money spent on space exploration and general scientific inquiry is really an investment in the future capabilities of their country, both economic and military. China is making big investments in the brain power and technologies it thinks it will need to not just compete but to dominate the end of this century.
If you ever needed a CAT scan, that technology was developed from the necessity of scanning components for imperfections for the space agency. Do you turn on the news in the morning to check the weather report? Our ability to forecast the weather and to broadcast that information received a huge boost from the advances in satellite technology that came directly from space exploration.
Benjamin Balk, Sun Prairie