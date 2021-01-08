Space out vendors at Farmers' Market -- Ray Johnson

Assuming COVID-19 is still an issue of concern in the spring, we should find a safe way for the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Square to operate.
Close off the entire inner square to vehicle traffic other than vendors. Use both sides of the street for vendor stalls, leaving an empty stall space between adjoining vendors. Stagger the vendor locations so that a vendor stall on the state Capitol side of street is always directly opposite an empty stall space on the other side of the street. Foot traffic has three options for circling the Square: state Capitol side sidewalk, opposite side sidewalk, or street between sidewalks.
This arrangement would facilitate maximum social distancing between adjacent vendors as well as between Farmers' Market patrons. The empty stall spaces between vendors on either side of the street would leave ample parking room for vendor vehicles.
Ray Johnson, Evansville