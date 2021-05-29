Southern cities have equal monuments -- Bill Walters

Perhaps Tupelo gets it right.
That's Tupelo, Mississippi. And during a visit to see the birthplace of Elvis Presley, I decided to walk part of the city.
The county courthouse dating back to the 1800s is near the city center. As is common in many Southern cities, a monument stands there paying homage to the Confederacy. Longstanding, its symbolism is controversial and even more so with the recent Black Lives Matter movement.
Directly opposite on a different corner of the same courthouse, we unexpectedly found a monument paying homage to all those who fought for civil rights in the 1950s, '60s and '70s. Dated 2009, this monument was of equal stature to the other.
Neither was defaced -- no cancel culture. It was separate but equal representation. Historical contextual integrity was maintained.
This wasn't a perfect solution in these divisive times, but it seems to work there.
Having a Confederate monument still up would not be my personal choice. But in the spirit of bipartisanship, having both is a step in the right direction. It's proof that compromise can happen, and at least this may appease some of those crying foul.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg