The recent State Journal article "Commitment to the South Side" about Madison Area Technical College’s new Goodman South campus gave the impression the college was engaged in an "experiment" on the "poor" South Side of Madison.
As a faculty member in early childhood education at the new Goodman South campus, I can tell you we are not experimenting with this campus. The term “experiment” implies we are going to try being in this area and see if it works. Rather than experimenting, we are establishing a permanent presence.
Madison College Goodman South campus is a place where not only the beautifully diverse and resilient south Madison community can come and get engaged in higher education and training, but a place where any of our Madison and surrounding community members are welcome.
Please come and see us at our beautiful new campus and see what we can do to help you accomplish your personal goals for higher education or training.
Karen Natoli, Middleton