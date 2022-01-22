Sortwell conceals his common sense-- Dennis B. Appleton

State Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, is sponsoring a measure to lower the age to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin from 21 to 18. His logic is beyond absurd.
He reasons that if you are 18 and can vote as well as serve in the military, you should be allowed to carry a concealed weapon.
Is Sortwell worried that too many young adults are surviving past their 18th birthdays? Is he concerned that we are not already giving 18-year-olds ample means and opportunities to harm themselves or others? Is this some form of retroactive birth control?
If so, then he should vociferously be campaigning to lower the smoking and drinking ages from 21 as well, and perhaps add a clause to legalize hard drugs, just for good measure.
The only concealed item Shortwell should concern himself with is common sense -- because if he actually has any, he's certainly doing a bang-up job of concealing it from the rest of us.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison