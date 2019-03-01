I'm sorry Alex Hornibrook.
I'm sorry the "fans" did not understand that your practice ethos resulted in you winning the starting quarterback job again and again.
I'm sorry you were not appreciated for your 26-6 record leading the program.
I'm sorry the critics discounted the abundant positives in your play and focused on the occasional negative.
I'm sorry for the abhorrent treatment by purported supporters of the program.
I'm sorry your quiet professionalism has gone unnoticed.
I'm sorry you were not the five-star recruit Badgers fans desired, but will probably never have at the quarterback position.
I'm sorry you will not return for your senior-year campaign to win the starting quarterback position once again as you almost assuredly would have done.
I'm sorry you will not finish your collegiate career as a Badger.
I'm sorry, Alex.
Thomas O'Neil, Colfax