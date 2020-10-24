 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sometimes our society needs rules -- Kay Ziegahn
0 comments

Sometimes our society needs rules -- Kay Ziegahn

  • 0
Tennis mask

Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang puts on her "Black Lives Matter" face mask Oct. 17 as she leaves the court in victory Oct. 17 at the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship match in Kohler.

Right wingers who refuse to wear masks say it’s because it infringes on their liberty.

Our society needs rules. Many have become necessary at various stages of history, as humans have made progress in developing society and scientific inventions. Once, native tribes once could wander wherever they liked with no regard for property boundaries. Once, clothing was optional in many places. Today, even on mostly deserted islands, people are usually clothed.

Such rules are mostly for our own good, but also for the health and welfare of others. We wear seat belts in vehicles for our own safety. Many people took a long time to become accustomed to that. People used to smoke wherever they wished. Now they must do so only in designated areas outdoors for the sake of everyone’s health.

So it is with masks: If you want to have no barrier between yourself and others for the duration of this pandemic, that's fine for you. But for the good of the rest of us, please wear a mask in case you are unknowingly infected but asymptomatic.

The life you save may be yours or that of someone you love.

Kay Ziegahn, Richland Center

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics