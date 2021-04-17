 Skip to main content
Something must be done about guns -- Steve Zanon
Maybe we could do something. It was stunning eight years ago when we watched in Newtown, Connecticut, as 20 children and six educators were gunned down by a teen with an AR-15. It wasn't any easier afterward, as we watched federal lawmakers do nothing.

Sandy Hook was followed shortly by 17 dead high schoolers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. An argument for change had been building since Columbine (13 dead), and survivors eventually found voice and momentum to make change.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Gifford, D-Ariz., who had been shot in the face earlier, along with the parents of slain children pleaded with Congress to enact gun laws -- a tricky request. Assault rifle bans, magazine restrictions and background checks might anger some voters, and so our government did nothing. We've since gotten jaded to the almost weekly mass shootings. Lawmakers no longer even bother sending thoughts and prayers to the grieving.

The letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal "Assault rifles aren't the problem" accused the Democrats of trying to take away assault rifles. Government has but one function: to protect the governed. President Joe Biden, in the midst of a selfish citizenry and a gutless Congress, is at least doing something.

Steve Zanon, Middleton

