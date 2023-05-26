Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With Memorial Day, we should never forget those who died serving our nation. It is not just barbecues and opening of pools.

Forgiving student loans is a slap in the face to those that served in our military, some enlisting for the GI Bill as they may have had no other route to go to college. Remember those who never lived to even use the hard-earned GI Bill. Their price is eternal.

Students should not have any student loans forgiven. It is a political ploy to buy votes and disrespectful to this taxpayers who would pay -- including many hard workers who decided not to go to college.

John Hofer, Cross Plains