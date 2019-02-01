In the Jan. 25 letter to the editor "Socialism seems like a bad idea," the writer asked why Democrats are pushing to make America like Russia, North Korea or China.

Perhaps Democrats are simply looking to other countries for ideas. For instance, Norway has one of the highest standards of living in Europe. Canada has a free-market economy, yet it has free health and medical care. Finland has one of the world's best education systems, with literacy near 100 percent. In Denmark, small businesses thrive, comprising much of the market.

These also are among the happiest counties to live in, according to their own citizens. They are all socialist countries. Maybe an open mind can see what positive ideas other countries may offer.

Dane Trodahl, Wonewoc