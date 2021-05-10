Some sacrifice your life for liberty -- Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones

Phil Hands’ political cartoon in Friday's State Journal depicting the “herd immunity sheep” being threatened by the “anti-vaxxer wolf” was spot on.

Anti-vaxxers often cite an infringement on their liberty as a reason not to get vaccinated or wear a mask. Liberty before life? Without life, liberty is irrelevant.

Fortunately, our Founding Fathers had different priorities. Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence that all men "are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." James Madison wrote in the preamble of the Constitution that the purpose of the document is to “provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty."

Life and general welfare precede liberty.