Some Republicans stand up to Trump -- Diana Vance

Several Republicans have formed a political action committee to defeat President Donald Trump. They are George Conway, husband of Trump strategist Kellyanne Conway, political strategists Steve Schmidt and John Weaver, former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn, and media consultant Rick Wilson.
They say they want President Trump defeated if he is not removed from office. To do this they have launched what they call the “Lincoln Project.” Using President Abraham Lincoln as their guide, they said America is at a point in its history reminiscent of Lincoln’s time when its leader had to save the union and weave the nation back together.
Hurrah for the Lincoln Project, whose members intend to use the spoken and written word to carry on their message.
Diana Vance, Monroe