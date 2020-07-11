Some Republicans stand up to Trump -- Dennis Anderson

I read with interest Stephen Blitz’s July 5 guest column, “Make the GOP great again: Defeat Trump,” and appreciate such commentary from current and former members of the Republican Party.

I am certain that Blitz and I differ greatly on any number of issues. For example, I would argue that the credit he accords the president for meeting some of his campaign promises is, given the effects, quite misplaced.

That aside, the fatal weakness in Blitz’s column was the escape clause he offered for elected Republicans. Criticism of the president, he notes, “can be hazardous to Republican elected officials ... . But some of us have the liberty of speaking out for those who can’t."

Not only do elected Republicans have the liberty to speak out, they have an obligation to do so. No tax cut or judicial appointment can justify depredation of our institutions, and Republican silence is nothing short of malfeasance.