Some police are bullies with badges -- Margo Redmond

Saturday's letter the editor “Respect police, and they will respect you” is correct. Many police will respond well to a deferential demeanor. But some will not. Some are bullies with badges who enjoy having power, and they are more numerous than we think.

The letter has a limited vantage point of a privileged self-described “middle-aged white male.” He seems unaware that some police are themselves disrespectful in their interactions with the public or lack the sensitivity and skill to handle situations strategically. Furthermore, some police have a bias toward those of the “wrong” race or nationality.

Even I, an elderly white middle-class woman, have been on the receiving end of a police assault. In my case, it was in Canada, where I have a summer home. I was almost 70 when I ended up face down on the hood of a car in a parking incident because I (politely but persistently) disagreed that I had backed into a car and damaged it. The officer who accused and assaulted me was a federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. When the municipal police arrived, they could see no damage to the car and did not even write up an incident report.