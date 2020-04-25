Some Americans have strange beliefs -- Howard Holmburg

Some Americans don't believe the novel coronavirus is real. They also don't believe in global warming. They do believe in the Easter Bunny. They don't believe men landed on the moon, but they do believe aliens landed in New Mexico -- and now own a string of Mexican restaurants throughout the Southwest.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

They don't believe President Barack Obama was born in the United States. They do believe in Bigfoot and the Bermuda Triangle, but they're not sure about the Loch Ness monster.

They don't believe Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy. They do believe you can't have too many guns. They don't believe undocumented immigrants contribute to society. They do believe Jimmy Hoffa is still alive and owns a pizza parlor in New Jersey. They don't believe white nationalists are all that bad, in fact, some are really nice people.

They do believe Sean Hannity is the most trusted man in America. And they firmly believe Donald Trump is the greatest president since Warren Harding.

Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie