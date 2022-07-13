Solving problems requires discussion -- Dawn Fish

The laundry list of challenges facing this country should be obvious to everyone by now.

One of those challenges, unfortunately, is often left out of the discussion. Too many of us choose not to even have the civil, respectful discussions with one another that are crucial if we are to even hope for lasting resolution. Do we really want to be remembered as a society that valued selfish indignation over the very democratic process we claim as belonging to us?

Perpetuating the notion that certain things simply cannot be discussed is only widening the divide that separates us. If positive change is ever to be achieved, it will require a great deal of compromise and a certain degree of change in the hearts and minds of those who are willing to courageously accept that challenge over those who are more interested in power and control.

We are better than this. We can and must do better.

Dawn Fish, Windsor