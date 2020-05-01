Solution needs safety and common sense -- Dave Glomp

I have read with interest many of the recent letters to the editor with differing views on the extension of the "safer at home" policy and the potential reopening of many businesses in Wisconsin.

Depending on which side you are on, each has compelling arguments to make. Neither side is wrong. We need a middle-of-the-road approach that balances concern for safety with common sense and caring for all.

One of our greatest and strongest emotions is fear. It is neither right nor wrong, but it's real. That's why we need common sense. Utilizing fear, facts and new information about the coronavirus and its treatments are all part of the solution.

No one is totally right or wrong. Pointing fingers and calling names isn't the way to move forward. We as a country have always been innovators and problem solvers. It is one of our greatest strengths.

So let’s all get on board using our concern for everyone’s safety and couple that with common sense, and our ingenious nature to problem solve. To care for each other, we must be open minded to differing points of view.

We are all in this together, and together we must move forward.

Dave Glomp, Madison