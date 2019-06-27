Given the terrifying climate trends we are witnessing, Wisconsin must embrace green energy. That should include covering city rooftops with solar panels.
Greenfield solar projects such as Badger Hollow, while welcomed by most, convert farmland and alter our rural landscapes. California and many municipalities have enacted solar ordinances requiring panels on new construction -- cheaper than doing a retrofit. Making solar a part of every new building’s routine design process -- just like plumbing -- also drives down costs.
Like plumbing, solar electricity mitigates an impact on the environment of our modern lives. And from a broader standpoint, it likewise protects human health and well-being. California's solar ordinance includes ample flexibility to accommodate a variety of situations. Building owners save money, and the falling cost of solar panels means this is true even in Wisconsin.
The National Renewable Energy Lab estimates that America’s rooftops could meet 39% of our electricity needs with current technology -- and new technologies such as perovskite-silicon tandem cells may soon boost that potential further.
One roadblock needs to be removed: State building codes allow solar but do not allow local units of government to require it, as Milwaukee found recently when it considered such an ordinance.
Harry Read, Madison