Solar project needs impact statement -- Joan Zerneke

It is unbelievable that the Public Service Commission says in its “preliminary determination” that a proposed 6,300-acre solar project -- which could be covered with toxic panels -- won’t “significantly” harm people or the environment. So an environmental impact statement won't be required.

Has the state Department of Natural Resources approved this? The DNR is involved in solid waste management. Has it determined which landfill will take 6,300 acres of used solar panels after their life span is over? Imagine losing farmland as food costs soar and covering 6,300 acres with inefficient, limited energy.

In 2019, the largest solar farm in America was 3,200 acres in Los Angeles County. The proposed one here is almost twice as big. They are usually installed in large sunny areas such as deserts, not in small communities with limited sun and snow. A project of this size demands an environmental impact statement.

Since Madison has lost money on its city golf courses, how about covering Yahara Golf Course with solar panels as a start to measure its efficiency. The landfill is just across the highway.