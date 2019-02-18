For years, fossil fuels have polluted our air and water, and the public has paid the human and capital costs.
These costs have never been factored in when deciding to build fossil-fuel power plants because we had no other choice. Nor was the impact on jobs created in Wisconsin factored into the analysis.
Meanwhile, tax credits fostered the development of alternative energy sources and helped get us to where the cost of producing energy through wind and solar is equivalent to producing it from fossil fuels. And now, at last, we have a choice.
It’s time to develop a new metric for determining how to choose our future power sources, and it should include these external costs and benefits. The projections are that wind and solar costs will continue to drop, making it even cheaper to produce renewable energy than energy with fossil fuels.
We need to continue this trajectory by approving the Badger Hollow solar project in southwest Wisconsin. If we don’t, what was the point of fostering the development of alternative energy sources in the first place?
Ross DePaola, Madison