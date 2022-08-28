Solar power isn't the right solution -- Jim Blair

The letter to the editor last Wednesday "Solar farms make our future brighter" suggests covering farmland and forests in the United States with solar collectors to make us richer and reduce climate change.

But Wisconsin is not very suitable for massive solar energy -- we are too far north. Just as the solar energy generated in daytime must provide energy for night time, the energy generated during summer must provide enough for the winter, when days are short and snow often covers the ground and solar panels.

Also, when transportation is switched from hydrocarbon fuels to electric, we will need significantly more electric power.

If we are to use sun and wind to replace coal and oil, we will need to greatly expand transmission lines to ship the power from where it is produced -- the desert southwest and the Great Plains -- to where it is used.

My suggestion: Replace existing coal (and later oil) power plants with nuclear plants of comparable capacity that can be plugged into the existing grid without the need for a massive expansion of transmission capacity.

Jim Blair, Madison