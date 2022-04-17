Solar power is unreliable energy -- Shawn Peter

The Sierra Club needs to be challenged because it is influencing the Public Service Commission to make poor decisions for our climate.

I was thankful to see the recent announcement to build a $171 million 128-megawatt natural gas plant at Weston. It is a reliable, cost-effective solution that complements nearby coal power plants. It produces reliable electricity 24/7 in all weather conditions.

We cannot be 100% reliant on solar and wind sources when Wisconsin sees less than three-and-a-half hours of peak sun during our long winters. Several solar and wind projects around the state are developing thousands of acres of farmland and forest to produce electricity. One of the largest, the Koshkonong solar project in eastern Dane County, will cost $650 million to transform 2,400 acres of farmland into solar panels producing 300 megawatts when the sun shines. The problem is that electric generation will transition from reliable to unreliable sources.

The long-term plan ignores modern nuclear power, which is an effective carbon-neutral alternative for our climate. Small modular reactors would be a cost-effective solution to produce reliable energy without excessively developing our land while reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Shawn Peter, Fond du Lac