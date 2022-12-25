Solar power is a great investment -- Fred Flynn

Tuesday's letter to the editor "Opposition to solar farms is justified" was absolutely right. Building solar farms just perpetuates the business plan established by Thomas Edison and supports profits for utilities over the social, environmental and economic benefit for the public.

Opposition to solar farms is justified -- Jake Garvey Phil Hands' cartoon in the Dec. 11 State Journal featured Santa passing a house opposed to s…

If you object to solar farms you can do something about it. Put solar panels on your house and there will be no need for solar farms. There would be no need for the added costly transmission lines and transformer stations that block our view and crisscross our natural landscapes.

Look into home solar with an established local firm that can provide you with references and real life stories in your neighborhood. Like me you will find it increases the value of your home, reduces your daily operating costs and pays for itself in 10 years.

I have found there is no other home improvement I could make that has a return that compares to solar. Don’t be in the dark about solar power.

Fred Flynn, Sun Prairie

The Mendota Marsh collection