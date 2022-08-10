Solar power helps farming economy -- Melissa Hahn

As someone who grew up on a farm, I see the High Noon Solar Energy Center in Columbia County as a clean, affordable source of energy for our rural communities and a new opportunity for farmers to enhance and sustain their operations.

Advancements in agriculture have made our operations more productive -- we can produce more dairy, meat and crops than previous generations. We are proud of this progress and are looking ahead for the next opportunity.

Solar provides us a unique opportunity to sustain our businesses while continuing to deliver benefits to our communities. High Noon Solar will deliver $1.2 million annually in tax revenues to local governments, bolstering our local economies with stronger schools and roads. Solar will bring locally made power, resulting in cleaner air, soil and water while ensuring our communities stay rural.

I am proud of my family’s and neighbors’ commitment to achieving more. As a native of DeForest, I advocate for solar across Wisconsin and will be sharing my passion with our community on behalf of the High Noon Solar project. I hope you will all join me in the discussion.

Melissa Hahn, Poynette