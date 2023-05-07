The recent State Journal editorial “Goodbye coal plants; hello, solar” discussed the arrival of sizable new solar farms in Wisconsin. The editorial barely mentioned the need for gas-fired backup generators.

The combination of natural gas and solar, as discussed in the editorial, does not come close to a zero-carbon picture for Wisconsin. The reality is that a robust mix of energy sources is required to accomplish this goal.

Unfortunately, wind and solar require extensive land use. This and other important limitations of wind and solar dictate the need for additional energy sources. This is the reality. It is much more than solar farms with natural gas backup. Nuclear, geothermal and hydroelectric are examples of necessary alternatives. One hopes others emerge.

Wisconsin remains near the top of the list for states using coal as a percent of their electrical generation needs. A multi-pronged approach is urgently needed to deal with converting our energy production. The State Journal's editorial cites the need to work together to speed the arrival of a carbon-free energy picture. Indeed, much more is required.

The editorial should have provided a broader picture of our energy-sourcing needs.

Dick Leazer, Verona

