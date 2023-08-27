Climate change is real and deadly but individuals can do something about it. We can reduce our carbon footprint and save a significant amount of money.

My wife and I decided to reduce our carbon footprint by installing a residential solar system. The system has been working for five and a half years and has reduced our total electric bill for the period by $5,300. We are still connected to the grid and Alliant Energy pays us for any power we don’t use ourselves. It all works amazingly well.

Since installation we have reduced our emissions of carbon dioxide by a little over 40 tons. In 2022 our return on investment was 9.54%. So far this year we have saved over $630 and are carrying a $50 credit on our July bill.

Better yet the Inflation Reduction Act has made it possible for homeowners to receive a tax credit to help with cost of a solar array and there are some funds still available through Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program to further reduce costs.

Utility rates are rising and will continue to do so. Installing solar is good for the planet and definitely good for the pocketbook.

William Fannucchi, Arena