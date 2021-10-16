Solar plants won't help environment -- Marcia Barnes

It’s unfortunate that last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Don’t let NIMBYs slow solar," advocated for Wisconsin solar projects, such as the Koshkonong project near Cambridge. The editorial was based on naïve narratives about goals, technologies and nature of the opposition.

The statement that opposition is “loud yet limited” is wrong. It shows the editorial staff is unfamiliar with the public comments to the Public Service Commission on this proposal. It showed no knowledge about the technical team fighting this monstrosity within our community.

People only think of solar as sunlight into electricity. It would stun people to learn the entire toxic lifecycle of solar plants, and the enormous global toxic waste disposal problem we would be contributing to -- for little if any positive impact on climate change.

Solar plants can make the grid more fragile and susceptible to brownouts and blackouts. A fragile grid is life-threatening, and solar power generation causes fragility due to weather changes and operating control issues. Also, fossil-fueled backup plants must run on standby, reducing the carbon-free claims.