So the Public Service Commission has approved the Badger Hollow solar project. This has pitted neighbor against neighbor since the project details were made public.
It's unfortunate this particular landscape will be consumed for this use. It's some of the highest quality silt loam soil in the Midwest. Anyone in the area with dirt under their nails knows this. Do the executives of the companies involved realize this while they're getting their manicures at a spa in Chicago or Toronto?
Why can't lower quality land be used for something like this? The power may not even be used locally, and hiring a few people in the area does not make it a "local" project. It's no mistake that the companies involved even stole the name of a beloved nearby area for this project. This project will not hold a candle to the beauty of the real Badger Hollow.
It's a travesty the farmers don't have better market prospects than this to keep going while feeding our nation. I'm all for clean power, but this is not the best use of prime farmland. Maybe some good will come locally -- perhaps some tech programs through local high schools and tech schools?
Bradley Brunker, Mazomanie