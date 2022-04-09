Solar panels will impact farms, food -- Pat Van Buren

The town of Courtland in Columbia County has prime agricultural land which may be covered with solar panels.

Why are the farmers who are renting their land not putting these solar panels near their personal homes? When selling a recent home, I had to disclose the proposed solar panel factory farm nearby. The farmer will profit with prices being offered up to $1,200 an acre in some places in Wisconsin. So why then aren't big-tech companies buying the land outright? With tax incentives to big tech, everyone is paying more taxes for this huge land grab.

The construction of massive solar panels will impact property values and disturb the natural habitat of wildlife. Fields of solar panels will increase noise, dust and take away the view to many residences. The solar panels may even pose a risk of electrocution and the release toxic gases with a fire.

Why haven't we heard more about losing thousands of acres of land, which produced food and brought jobs to our area? Many people are now asking that question. With the leases being 30 years and having little transparency, many families are worried about what this contractual venture will do to future generations of farms and food.

Pat Van Buren, Randolph