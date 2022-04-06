 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Solar panels can benefit agriculture -- Mark Kovelan

Solar farms that are taking land out of agri-monoculture production provide an opportunity to replant the soils beneath the panels with native plant species. This can provide food for the pollinators on which our food production depends.

Far more land has been taken out of agricultural production by real estate development. All those homes and businesses mean more power.

If, in the future, agriculture needs to reclaim the land, agri-solar methods will benefit from land allowed to be fallow. It is unlikely that the homes and businesses that have polluted that land with waste and lawn fertilizers will be bulldozed and reclaimed.

Mark Kovelan, Spring Green

