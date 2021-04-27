Solar installations encroach on farms -- Steve Clark

Friday’s story in the Wisconsin State Journal “State approves solar plan” contrasted to Wednesday’s State Journal editorial “Building up is better than building out.” The editorial favored an 18-story housing and commercial building, which would “ease sprawl into Dane County farmland.”

Regulators OK Alliant plan to spend $925M on solar; state's largest renewable energy investment The Public Service Commission agreed unanimously Thursday to authorize Alliant to purchase six solar farms with a combined capacity of 675 megawatts, enough to power about 175,000 homes.

In the 1990s, a Madison concern was sprawl that ate up farmland. So it was decided to increase density by building up. This 18-story building fits that plan.

But the Friday story talked about another plan for six solar farms in Dane County rural areas. The story did not list the acreage involved, but a quick search of the State Journal archives found stories about the following built or planned solar farms in Wisconsin:

Iowa County: 2,700 acres (twice the size of the UW Arboretum).

Kenosha County: 1,400 acres.

Wood County: 1,200 acres.

Jefferson County: 1,200 acres.

Dane County: more than 2,400 acres.

Manitowoc County: 800 acres.