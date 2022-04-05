Solar farms take agricultural land -- Henry Spelter

If you happen to own any bit of land in Dane County, you may have been the recipient lately of offers from solar farm developers who want to lease property for “payments at a significant premium" to current rentable agricultural value.

The thought of such passive income appeals to many, and development of solar farms on prime agricultural land has progressed from idea to action. In the towns of Deerfield and Christiana, a Chicago-based developer has leased thousands of acres for a 300 megawatt solar project.

The question I pose for Dane County residents is: Is this the best use of Dane County’s open spaces? Bear in mind that 300 MW of electricity could also be generated on a 20-acre footprint using natural gas.

Environmental lobbyists seem to be on board with this type of development but, if consummated, it is likely to be a one-way trip for these lands away from agriculture into permanent industrial status.

Henry Spelter, McFarland