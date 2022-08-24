Solar farms make our future brighter -- Cory Neeley

The Inflation Reduction Act invests in renewable energy, which will help to reduce energy costs for millions of Americans, creating hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs. Banks, utilities and investors who invest in solar farms will benefit from this legislation. Our cooperative helps regular Wisconsinites get a bite of the apple.

SolarShare Wisconsin Cooperative members pool money to invest in solar farms located in Wisconsin, reducing imported fossil fuels and strengthening our economy with affordable renewable energy for local utilities. Our first projects are in Juneau County near Mauston and will power nearly 1,000 homes. These projects are examples of what we can accomplish in Wisconsin when regular people work together.

Wisconsin imports nearly $14 billion worth of nonrenewable energy each year, money that leaves our state as fast as the coal and natural gas flows into our state. Economists call that "fast money." With our model, we invest in solar farms, helping utilities reduce energy costs. Dividends stay in Wisconsin. We slow the money down and keep it in our state, and that helps make our communities stronger.

The investment we make in cooperative solar farms is an investment in a brighter future for all in Wisconsin.

Cory Neeley, Evansville