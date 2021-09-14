 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solar farm will ruin agricultural land -- Mary M. Gjermo
0 comments

Solar farm will ruin agricultural land -- Mary M. Gjermo

  • 0

Why do so many of us in the Cambridge community oppose the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center? Don't we see the need for renewable energy? Yes, we do. But a utility-scale solar farm on prime farmland and at the entrance to our village is not a responsible plan.

Lifelong farmers worry that agricultural land will never return to production after the solar farm leases expire. The village sees its only area for growth consumed by solar panels. The school district worries about loss of revenue and having one of the largest battery storage facilities in the country near the elementary school.

Our state is not swapping coal for solar. It is swapping Wisconsin's dairy land for utility districts. What happened to the Farmland Preservation Program?

Try building a home in rural Dane County and see how many hoops you'll have to jump through. Why does big energy get a pass on local zoning?

These issues pit neighbor against neighbor. The real culprits are greedy private energy companies, asleep-at-the-wheel state legislators who have not enacted appropriate regulatory legislation for utility-scale solar, and our Public Service Commission which appears to rubber stamp each mega- project.

Sometimes green energy has a rotten underbelly.

Mary M. Gjermo, Cambridge

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics