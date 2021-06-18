Solar farm is too close to town -- Chuck Friedrichs

While reading the State Journal article on June 10 "MGE completes Dane Co.’s largest solar farm," I was surprised by the picture. I noted that the 20-megawatt field sits on about 160 acres near Seminole Highway and Lacy Road.

The photo showed what was left of two farms with barns and outbuildings. My goodness. Where or when was the outrage, if not at least objection, to the construction and loss of green space to such a huge area -- right in our backyard.

The Fitchburg and Verona areas have seen massive growth and needed development (to alleviate Dane County's housing shortage) recently. This giant power plant will no doubt be in the middle of everything in the not-too-distant future. Who will want to live, shop or even work next to 160 acres of giant, hot, shiny, some might say ugly, green-space eating technology?

I am not against cleaner air. But this solution, in this space, is something everyone should have been against.

Chuck Friedrichs, Madison