Solar farm could create underground junkyard -- Edward Lovell, UW-Madison professor emeritus

“Solar farms” will need more than sunshine. It’s estimated that each new megawatt of utility-scale solar energy requires about 40 tons of steel. For the Cambridge-area “Koshkonong Solar” initiative (300 megawatts), this represents about 24 million pounds.

The developer states that after decommissioning the solar farm, cropland under the solar panels would be better than before construction. “Facilities” above ground, and below ground (to a depth of 4 feet) would be removed. A subterranean forest of 11 foot I-beam-columns would be abandoned. Its estimated weight is at least 12 million pounds. The effects of this massive underground reserve could include interference with electronic communications, agricultural implement sensors and autonomous tractors.

The steel column issue is only one reason for terminating the Koshkonong solar farm. It is naïve to expect that cropland used for utility-scale solar farms will be better for agriculture if it’s loaded with steel, dysfunctional damaged drainage tiles and miles of abandoned electrical cables. It is unconscionable to take farmland out of production when food demand is projected to increase by about 50% by 2050.

The Koshkonong solar far is ill-conceived, compared with sensible solar-electric programs such as California’s, with over 1.3 million solar rooftops generating 10,000 megawatts. And California’s croplands haven’t become underground junkyards.

Edward Lovell, Cambridge, UW-Madison professor emeritus of engineering