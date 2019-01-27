Thank you for your Monday's supportive editorial, "PSC should approve big solar farm." Reducing our state's and country's dependence on coal and other fossil fuels is key to addressing climate change.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in the U.S. House. This is a nonpartisan bill, sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans.
It is effective by reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2030. It creates jobs, improves health and saves lives. It is revenue neutral, so it will not grow government while distributing fees to everyone equally.
I have asked my representative, Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, to support this bill. I have reached out to Wisconsin's two U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, to support proposals in the Senate that address climate change.
We have gone way beyond the question, "Is there manmade climate change?" The question now is, "What are we going to do about it and when?"
Deborah Zdinak, Belleville