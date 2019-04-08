Paul Soglin's tenure as mayor of Madison had an impact on me as a Madison citizen for two-and-a-half years.
I came to Madison in May 2014 with a job but no housing, other than the back of my minivan. I worked my way up and out of homelessness and secured housing. I didn't do this by panhandling on State Street or loitering around Downtown, nor did I make a spectacle of myself by camping out on the steps of the City-County Building. I was in agreement with Soglin when he ended that practice.
Soglin created viable solutions to help the homeless population. He created opportunities in his city for me, and I took advantage of them to better myself.
I thank Soglin for a job well done.
Patrick Osterbrink, Jefferson