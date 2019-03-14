When floodwaters washed over the shoreline and flooded Brittingham Park, nearby streets and front yards, neighbors along Monona Bay filtered outside. We talked together and worried about how to best protect our homes.
Suddenly, Mayor Paul Soglin pulled up. He talked with us, asking about our experiences. He sent city workers to help. He was there often in the weeks that followed, stopping by, checking in. He kept us informed all through those saturated weeks. And he’s still working on better water management practices today.
Many will recall a thing or two that he has done over his many years in office with which they disagree. It’s always easier to remember gripes and forget about the things we treasure -- things he has fought for that make Madison the home we love: bike paths, early childhood education, parks, affordable housing, expert snow removal, strong neighborhoods, access to food and more.
Still, this is what matters the most to me: He cares about each resident. He holds us up in times of trouble. He hears us. He connects us to one another in ways that matter. That is not something I take for granted. He’s got my vote.
Mary Berryman Agard, Madison