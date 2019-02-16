I am a proud immigrant and Madison resident. I immigrated from India with my wife and 10-month-old daughter in 2002, while the country for just healing from 9/11.
When I arrived in Madison, it was love at first sight for me. Over the years, I experienced firsthand how the Scandinavian roots in Wisconsin made the people warm, lovably moderate and, more importantly, colorblind. This experience got reinforced over the years by friends and relatives who visited us. A nephew from New Jersey who visited for a school event noted that people in Madison do not need a lot of money for a good quality of life, and that he had not seen people treating each other so nicely elsewhere.
I am not sure how much Mayor Paul Soglin can take credit for all of Madison's nice things. Maybe he has countless people to share the credit with, such as Police Chief Mike Koval, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, and the leadership at the Madison School District. Recently, I had the fortune of hiring a long-time Madisonian as a part-time associate, and she had good stories from Soglin's closet -- including taking it to the streets Downtown on civil rights and Vietnam.
After naturalization, this is the first mayoral election I am participating in, and I am pleased to support the incumbent this time.
Mano Mohanram, Madison