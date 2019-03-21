It is telling that the State Journal endorsement in the Madison mayor’s race describes Satya Rhodes-Conway and her agenda with words such as “pledges” and “appears.” The editorial describes Mayor Paul Soglin and his agenda with words such as “creating” and “built.”
The more qualified candidate is obvious: Mayor Soglin deserves re-election because of his strong record of accomplishment, his experience and his wisdom. He’s effective. He gets things done. And he has specific plans for the future. Promising change isn’t the same as making improvements happen.
I will be choosing the candidate with the proven track record of accomplishment. Soglin is the clear choice to lead Madison into the future.
Jim Schuessler, Madison